TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Thursday for transporting a generator worth $35,000 deputies say was stolen.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information about a stolen Mobil generator that was being moved from Los Angeles County.

Authorities then set up surveillance detail along the Highway 99 corridor in Visalia. Officials say at around 12 noon, they tracked down the stolen generator and arrested the two men transporting it.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at (559) 733-6218.