Deputies asking for help in the death of a Fresno man found lying in the road

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are asking the public for help after a man was found dead in Kingsburg earlier this week.

Authorities say a report was made to the Kingsburg Police Department of a body lying in the road near the intersection of E. Clarkson and 12th Avenues just after midnight on Monday.

Officers responded and reported finding a man, later identified as 30-year-old Gary Banks of Fresno, who had been struck by a vehicle. They were unable to find the driver responsible for hitting Banks.

Early investigations revealed suspicious circumstances and detectives have collected surveillance video showing Banks walking along E. Clarkson Ave., between 6th and 12th Avenues, at around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Banks was seen wearing a red shirt and later not wearing a shirt at all, according to authorities.

Detectives would like the public to report any sightings they may have had of Banks from 11:00 p.m. Sunday to midnight on Monday in the areas around Kingsburg Cemetery, Heritage Park, up to Mehlert Street.

Banks is described as African American, 5’5”, 150 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Freddie Henson at (559) 600-8208.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.