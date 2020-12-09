Deputies arrest Winton man after stabbing father during argument

WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Winton man has been arrested after stabbing his father during an argument, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies on Sunday responded to the area of 7400 Jones Road for a report that a man had been stabbed. A 55-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a stab wound.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jose Segovia Andrade was the son of the victim, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators found that Andrade stabbed his father after an argument and then left the scene.

Detectives were conducting surveillance on Tuesday and found that the suspect was staying at the Applegate Inn in Winton, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was seen walking out of a hotel room and got into a vehicle.

Officials later stopped the vehicle and took Andrade into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office then booked Andrade into the Merced County Jail on charges of attempted murder.