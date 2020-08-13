Deputies arrest Visalia man for using fake social media account to share child pornography

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia man was arrested Thursday after using a fake social media account to share child pornography online, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found that Sergio Gonzalez, 31, created a fake social media account, where he shared images of child pornagraphy, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. During a search warrant at his home, Gonzalez was found to have multiple images of child pornography.

Gonzalez is held on $1.75 million in bail at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Franks with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Cyber-Crimes Unit at 559-687-7021. The public can also call 24 hours a day at 559-733-6218, or anonymously, by accessing the TipNow page at tcso@tipnow.com or calling 559-725-4194.

