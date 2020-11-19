Deputies arrest suspect after pursuit in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after a short pursuit ended with the suspect rear-ending a car along Highway 198 on Thursday morning.

Deputies said the pursuit lasted around two miles after deputies tried to pull over Brandon Hammers for expired tags in the city of Armona.

The pursuit ended after Hammers rear-ended a car near Highway 198 and 16th Avenue and took off. Deputies used a drone and a K-9 to search for the suspect.

Hammers broke into a vehicle and stole clothing and attempted to misdirect investigators by telling them the suspect went a different direction, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were able to recognize Hammers and arrested him.

Hammer is a parolee out of Tulare County who had been arrested on burglary charges, according to deputies.