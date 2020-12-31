Deputies arrest ‘prolific’ auto theft suspect after short chase in east-central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A “prolific” auto theft suspect was arrested early Thursday morning following a short chase in east-central Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of First Street and Shields Avenue around 2:45 a.m. but it sped off and became a pursuit, said spokesman Tony Botti. During the chase, suspect Alexis Salazar, 23, turned his vehicle around and intentionally crashed into the deputy’s vehicle.

Another deputy took over the chase and was able to disable Salazar’s car in the area of Angus Street and Simpson Avenue.

Botti said Salazar actively resisted arrest and took multiple deputies to take him into custody. No deputies were injured.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that Salazar was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of auto theft, assault on an officer with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest with violence, evading police, reckless driving and possession of stolen property. He also had some outstanding warrants tied to auto theft.

It was also reported by officials that it was the sixth time Salazar has been arrested since Oct. 23.

Damage to deputy’s patrol car sustained during chase. (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Damage to stolen vehicle sustained during chase. (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)