Deputies arrest Porterville woman in connection to homicide

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Porterville woman was arrested Sunday in connection to a Saturday evening homicide, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies around 11 p.m. were dispatched to a reported vehicle crash in the area of 100 Reservation Road in the Tule River Reservation, said spokeswoman Liz Jones. Arriving deputies found a man in the drivers seat who had been shot.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives worked through the morning and identified Sheila Bray, 44, of Porterville, as the murder suspect, Jones said. Bray was taken into custody and booked into the South County Detention Facility on charges of homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to reach Sgt. Steve Sanchez or Detective Brad McLean with the homicide unit at 559-733-6218 or anonymously send information through text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.