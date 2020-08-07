Deputies arrest man in the murder of his ex-wife in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies announced Friday that a man was arrested in the March murder of his ex-wife in Porterville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Reyna Castillo, 37, was found stabbed to death in her home on March 2, spokeswoman Liz Jones said. Investigators found evidence linking Victor Castillo, 40, to the murder.

Victor was taken into custody Thursday and was booked into the Tulare County Jail on homicide charges.

Deputies continue to investigate the homicide and have not released a motive for the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-802-9563 or 1-800-808-0488. Anonymous information about this crime can be reported via Tipnow email tcso@tipnow.net, text or voicemail at 559-725-4194, or download the Tipnow app for Android or Apple phones.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.