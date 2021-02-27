Deputies arrest man accused of burglarizing Brighton Crest homes near Millerton Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced County man has been arrested after being accused of burglarizing a pair of homes and stealing a car from a gated community in the Fresno County foothills near Millerton Lake, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

During the overnight hours of Feb. 17, two break-ins and an attempted burglary occurred in the gated community of Brighton Crest, situated off Friant Road near Table Mountain Casino, said spokesman Tony Botti.

(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

In the first incident, a homeowner found that someone entered their home and garage while sleeping, said spokesman Tony Botti. The burglar stole camera equipment and a wallet.

At the other house, a burglary also occurred while the homeowner slept.

They awoke to find their car missing, Botti said. The burglar was able to find the keys and drive away. The vehicle was found crashed later that day in the area of Butler and Orange avenues in southeast Fresno.

Detectives recovered surveillance footage of a possible suspect, later identified as Teodore Torres, 28, of Le Grand. It was found that he was known to hang out in Fresno’s Mayfair District.

Botti said Torres was arrested Thursday after a deputy spotted him in the area of McKinley Avenue and First Street. The stolen camera was recovered by detectives and returned to the owner.

Torres was booked into the Fresno County Jail on two felony counts of residential burglary, one count of attempted burglary and one charge of auto theft. He has a bail amount of $135,000.

Anyone with more information on Torres is urged to contact Detective Auston Herion at 559-753-0819 or by email at austin.herion@fresnosheriff.org. CrimeStoppers can also be contacted at 559-498-7867. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.