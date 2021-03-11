Deputies arrest Kings County man after sending email containing child pornography to employees, investigators say

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 67-year-old man was arrested after the Kings County Sheriff’s office said he sent an email that contained one image that was child pornography.

On Jan. 25 David Huff, 67, sent a work email to approximately ten employees which contained several attachments with one image that depicted child pornography, officials said.

On Wednesday, deputies served a search warrant at Huff’s home where they seized all electronics and data storage devices.

Huff was arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography, according to deputies.