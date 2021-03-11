Deputies arrest Kings County man after sending email containing child pornography to employees, investigators say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kings County Sheriff’s Office

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 67-year-old man was arrested after the Kings County Sheriff’s office said he sent an email that contained one image that was child pornography.

On Jan. 25 David Huff, 67, sent a work email to approximately ten employees which contained several attachments with one image that depicted child pornography, officials said.

On Wednesday, deputies served a search warrant at Huff’s home where they seized all electronics and data storage devices. 

Huff was arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography, according to deputies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com