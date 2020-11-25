Deputies arrest Clovis man for molesting multiple children over 18 years

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Clovis man has been arrested on multiple charges for allegedly molesting multiple children under the age of 14 and officials are searching for more victims, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathaniel Stephen Myers, 38, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on six counts of “lewd and lascivious acts” with a child under 14, said spokesman Tony Botti. His bail is set at $690,000.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed felony charges against him.

An investigation found that Myers had molested multiple children under the age of 14 over the last 18 years, Botti said. He currently works as a local landscaper and has also been working at an unnamed Clovis church.

Detectives believe there is a strong posibility that Myers has victimized other children, but those chases have gone unreported.

Anyone with information of criminal activity involving Myers is urged contact Lt. Brandon Pursell at 559-600-8029.