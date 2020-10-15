Deputies arrest 2 people after high-speed chase; loaded gun, ammo found

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a multi-agency high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff deputies said the Hanford Police Department issued a “be on the lookout” for a black Audi that had fled from them during an attempted traffic stop in the area of Highway 198 and Highway 43.

According to deputies, they spotted the Audi in the area of 12th and Iona avenues in rural Kings County.

The driver of the Audi identified by deputies as 28-year-old Jesse Santillana who failed to stop and began fleeing from the deputy running a stop sign and passing other vehicles driving recklessly.





Santillana turned onto Oriole Dr in the city of Hanford when a passenger, identified as 19-year-old Jose Galvan, ran from the vehicle with a backpack and was taken into custody.

According to deputies, both Santillana and Galvan were identified as “Northerner” gang members.

The backpack Galvan had in his possession contained a loaded .45 caliber Ruger handgun, several loaded magazines, and multiple rounds of ammunition, deputies said.

They were booked into the Kings County Jail on multiple felony charges. Santillana’s bail was set at $195,000 and Galvan’s bail was $155,000.

