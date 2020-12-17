Deputies arrest 16-year-old for shooting death of Waukena store clerk

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 16-year-old is in custody for the shooting death of a Waukena store clerk, according to the Tulare Country Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspect was inside a home in the 100 block of Wheatland in Richgrove. Another suspect is still on the run.

After conducting surveillance on the home, Detectives said they confirmed the suspect was there and served a warrant. The 16-year-old suspect was then taken into custody without incident.