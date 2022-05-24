FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were hit in a drive-by shooting in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to 911 calls about shots fired around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Michigan and Winery avenues.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they say they found two people who had been shot, one in the arm and one in the leg, as well as around a dozen shell casings on the ground.

Both victims were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

During the investigation, officials say they determined a vehicle, which they are describing as a white sedan, drove by and fired at the victims.

Investigators do not know if the shooting was gang-related at this time.