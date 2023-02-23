FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A janitor at Del Rey Elementary School has been arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced Thursday.

Deputies say they received a call on Tuesday regarding a child who may have been subjected to sexual abuse at school.

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Sex Crimes Unit said they responded to the child’s home and spoke with her parents and learned the child told his parents that 55-year-old Alejandro Garcia of Selma (also known as “Alex”), a janitor at the school, had engaged in inappropriate behavior with her.

After gathering details, detectives said they contacted and arrested García, who had been working as a janitor at Del Rey Elementary School. Garcia has since been booked in the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age. His bail was set at $120,000.

Officials with the Sanger Unified School District said they are cooperating with the FCSO in the investigation; Garcia was placed on unpaid leave.

Deputies add that due to the nature of the investigation, there is always a possibility of there being more victims who have not reported similar incidents involving Garcia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Bright at (559) 600-8218.