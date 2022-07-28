FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Del Rey church minister Bernardino Villalobos was arrested Thursday for sexually abusing a minor under the age of 14, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the investigation started after receiving reports that 64-year-old Bernardino Villalobos sexually abused a child in 2017. It was found that Villalobos operates and works as the minister of a church called La Obra de Jesus Christian Church, located at 5433 S. Academy Ave. in Del Rey.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Villalobos was booked in the Fresno County Jail with suspicion of charges of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor with a bail set at $40,000.

Additionally, the deputies pointed out that Villalobos is also a registered sex offender who has served time in prison for convictions of rape and sodomy.

Deputies added that due to his position at the church, detectives are concerned that there may be more victims who may not have reported similar incidents with Villalobos.

If anyone has any information about the investigation, they are asked to call Detective Andrew Moreno at (559) 600-8222 or (559) 600-8144.