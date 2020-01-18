December robbery suspect found with a stun gun and meth, police say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police investigating a robbery that took place on Dec. 21 have arrested a 36-year-old man who officers say was still in possession of the items that were stolen.

According to Porterville Police, Phillip Redmon was inside his home when it was searched on Wednesday.

Officers say they found a stun gun, a small amount of methamphetamine and other stolen items. They also discovered, stolen and altered checks, bank cards, and ID cards belonging to other people.

Redmon was taken to Tulare County Jail. He was booked on charges of robbery, possession of stolen property, and being a felon in possession of a stun gun.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.