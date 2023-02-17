MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is investigating what led to the deaths of a 51-year-old woman and her 54-year-old husband.

Officers say on Thursday at around 5:40 p.m., Merced police were called to a residence in the 2400 block of White Fir Court for a welfare check.

When officers arrived at the scene they say found a 51-year-old woman inside the residence, they said the woman had visible injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Merced Police Department, the incident was brought to light after the victim failed to pick up her child from school. When detectives were attempting to locate the victim’s 54-year-old husband, they say learned he was killed in a train versus pedestrian incident earlier the same day.

Police added that the child was not harmed and has been safely removed from the situation.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Detective John Pinnegar at (209) 388-7712 or by email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.