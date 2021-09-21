Man in wheelchair dies after stabbing in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 50s who was using a wheelchair is dead after he was stabbed in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

At around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Roosevelt and Belmont avenues after it was reported that someone had been stabbed following a fight in a liquor store.

Officers say the victim was a man in his 50s who was in a wheelchair. Witnesses chased down and detained the suspect before the police arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where officers say he later died from his injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s. No other details have been provided about the stabbing at this time.