Man in wheelchair dies after stabbing in Fresno, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man in wheelchair dies after stabbing in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 50s who was using a wheelchair is dead after he was stabbed in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

At around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Roosevelt and Belmont avenues after it was reported that someone had been stabbed following a fight in a liquor store.

Officers say the victim was a man in his 50s who was in a wheelchair. Witnesses chased down and detained the suspect before the police arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where officers say he later died from his injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s. No other details have been provided about the stabbing at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com