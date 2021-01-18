Deadly shooting closes portions of Blackstone, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Blackstone between Spruce and Herndon avenues in north Fresno remains closed Monday while Fresno Police investigate a shooting.

Police say the shooting happened around midnight near Blackstone and Spruce avenues.

Investigators say the driver of a Jaguar was shot as the vehicle was headed north on Blackstone Avenue. Police say a black BMW began shooting at the Jaguar hitting the driver causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash into other vehicles.

Several passengers in the Jaguar at the time of the shooting were not injured.

The shooting victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where they later died.