LOS ANGELES, California. (KSEE/KGPE) - The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday that a mother accused of killing her three young children has now been charged with their murders.

On April 10, Liliana Carrillo was named by the Los Angeles Police Department as the main suspect in the murders of her 3-year-old daughter Joanna, her 2-year-old son Terry, and 6-month-old daughter Sierra.