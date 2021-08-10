DA: Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for molesting 6 children

VISALIA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of molesting six children over several years.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a judge sentenced 37-year-old Orcacio Reyes to 120 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of 15 felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14 years old.

Authorities say Reyes committed the crimes in Tulare County between 2006 and 2016 against 6 girls, ages 6 to 13-years-old.

“The victims in this case have waited for justice for some time. It arrived today, and I pray that those deeply affected by these crimes continue to heal,” District Attorney Tim Ward wrote in a statement.

In addition to his sentence, Reyes is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

