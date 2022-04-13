TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man has been convicted of the 2019 murder of his girlfriend according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA’s office on the morning of Oct. 5, 2019, Martin and his girlfriend had an argument on their drive back to her Visalia house.

When they arrived Martin told her to get his AR-15 rifle, which she was storing for him. During the argument, the DA’s office says Martin threatened and choked her.

When Martin left the victim’s house, she called and told Martin their relationship was over. She gathered the rest of Martin’s things that were at her house and dropped them off at the porch of his residence.

According to the DA’s office, Martin followed the victim back to her house, while still in possession of the rifle. The DA’s office said that Martin argued some of his property had not been returned.

The victim told Martin to leave. A few seconds after walking out the front door, the DA’s office says Martin turned and fired four shots. One-shot hit the victim in her neck, and shrapnel from another shot hit her in the leg.

According to the DA’s office, a neighbor heard the shots and saw Martin leave in his vehicle at a high speed.

Authorities arrived quickly but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During their investigation officials say they found Martin’s storage locker where they found the rifle. According to the DA’s office, the rifle was illegally modified.

Using cell phone data officers were able to locate Martin sitting in his car outside his place of employment.

The DA’s office says Martin faces potential sentencing of life in prison on May 19th.