TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man out of Tulare County denied parole and is now serving a life sentence for sexual assault, according to the office of the District Attorney of Tulare County.

The DA says on the afternoon of April 25, 1998, Louis Herrera Gallegos, age 61, a convicted sex offender at the time, committed a violent sexual assault against a 93-year-old female victim in her Visalia home. After the assault, Gallegos stole the victim’s vehicle. Though having sustained major injuries, the victim was able to give a description of the defendant.

According to the DA, through investigation, it was learned Gallegos had prior contact with the victim, who had allowed him to use the phone in her home a few days before the assault. On April 28, 1998, police located Gallegos near the victim’s stolen car and arrested him.

At his 1998 trial, officials say Gallegos pleaded to multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, vehicle

theft, robbery, and burglary. He was sentenced to 110 years to life in prison. At the time

of the crime, Gallegos possessed a prior rape conviction from 1983.

After her attack, the victim became a strident advocate for survivors of assault and was

well respected for her efforts by community members and students. She was later

bestowed with the District Attorney’s “Justice Award” for her courage.

On Nov. 1 via a virtual hearing, the office of the District Attorney of Tulare County said Gallegos stipulated a three-year denial of parole. Gallegos is currently serving a life sentence for sexual assault and is incarcerated at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla.