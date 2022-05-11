FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was caught on camera attacking a Fresno street vendor on Valentine’s Day has been sentenced to 6 years in prison, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 14, 21-year-old Martin Chavez was caught on camera allegedly intimidating and hitting street vendors, including a 77-year-old man, according to officials.

Police say Chavez initially approached the vendors asking about pricing, but later picked up two baskets and walked away without paying.

The video of Chavez allegedly striking two female vendors who were attempting to stop him from walking away went viral, and Fresno Police say the video helped their investigation into the incident.

Chavez was sentenced to six years in prison on a charge of second-degree robbery, according to the DA’s office.