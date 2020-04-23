DA: This man went on a fire-spree days after COVID-19 emergency order got him out of jail

27-year-old Owen Aguilar of Selma

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was released from Fresno County Jail due to the COVID-19 emergency order is facing several felony charges after Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says he went on to start a series of fires in Selma less than a week later.

The DA’s office says 27-year-old Owen Aguilar was being held pending trial on felony animal cruelty charges – but the statewide emergency order implemented by the Judicial Council designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 allowed his release on Apr. 10.

Prosecutors have charged him with seven felonies as a result of the alleged arson spree on Apr. 16.

If convicted of all charges and enhancements, Aguilar faces a maximum of 45 years and eight months in state prison.

