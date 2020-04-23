DA: This man went on a fire-spree days after COVID-19 emergency order got him out of jail

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was released from Fresno County Jail due to the COVID-19 emergency order is facing several felony charges after Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says he went on to start a series of fires in Selma less than a week later.

The DA’s office says 27-year-old Owen Aguilar was being held pending trial on felony animal cruelty charges – but the statewide emergency order implemented by the Judicial Council designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 allowed his release on Apr. 10.

Prosecutors have charged him with seven felonies as a result of the alleged arson spree on Apr. 16.

If convicted of all charges and enhancements, Aguilar faces a maximum of 45 years and eight months in state prison.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.