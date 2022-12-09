MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno said despite a tragic outcome in Tuesday’s murder-suicide stemming from domestic violence, the department and local law enforcement did everything they could to keep 58-year-old Julie Bounds safe.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said her husband, 60-year-old Monty Bounds shot her and then turned the gun on himself.

“We take a lot of steps, but the final analysis is a restraining order is a piece of paper,” Moreno said.

Monty Bounds was first arrested for a domestic incident involving his wife Julie on October 30th outside of his home on avenue 12.

Sheriff Pogue says he resisted arrest and was tased by a deputy. He got out on bail, and hours later Ms. Bounds reported she was being threatened and harassed again.

He was arrested again later that day.

During that time, an emergency protective order and a restraining order were issued and his guns were seized.

But on November 4th, even after a deputy spoke to a judge about heightening bounds bail, a Madera superior court judge released him on bond, so he could await trial outside of jail.

On Tuesday, deputies were called to the home for a welfare check and found the two dead with gunshot wounds. Moreno says while terrible, she says the court system upheld the law and she believes they did everything they could to help Julie bounds.

“In the time since he was released from custody, there were no ripples. There were no calls for service. No indication that things weren’t going just fine.”

Monty Bounds missed a court date on December 1st the judge chose to reschedule rather than issue an arrest warrant since his lawyer stated they had been in touch. Moreno says it was rescheduled for later this month and doesn’t think it would have made a difference in this case.

“Our judges do the best they can every day. They make hundreds of decisions every day, and they make call after call after call after call, and it’s hugely tragic when one ends like this.”

The sheriff said the gun used in the shooting did not belong to Monty Bounds.