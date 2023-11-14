PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man was found guilty for the homicide of his parents and other family members on Tuesday at the South County Justice Center, the Tulare County District Attorney’s office said.

On Oct. 4, 2015, deputies say they were dispatched to a residence in Porterville for a welfare check. Upon searching a semi-trailer on the property, deputies discovered the bodies of an 84-year-old male and an 83-year-old female under a tarp and blankets.

Sheriff’s officials say blood was found on the back of the male victim’s head and both victims showed signs of strangulation. It was learned that Smith lived in the trailer.

A few hours later, officials say dispatch received a call from the Lake Isabella area from a friend of the defendant, identified as 65-year-old Kennet Charles Smith, who stated that Smith arrived at his home and admitted the killings. Police arrived soon after and took Smith into custody.

Through investigation, law enforcement learned that Smith also admitted the homicide to multiple family members.

Throughout the eight years of legal proceedings, multiple competency trials were heard, numerous motions were filed, and defended counsel changes were made. At trial, the DA says Smith was found guilty of two counts of premeditated first-degree homicide with the special allegations that multiple homicides were committed.

The jury deliberated for one hour and seven minutes. The DA says Smith faces life in prison without the possibility of parole at sentencing scheduled for Dec. 14 in Department 17.