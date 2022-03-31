TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man who lured teens and then shot one of them, has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Carlos Moreno, 42, was sentenced to life for the 2018 shooting.

According to officials, around 3:00 a.m. a group of young adults were at a party by the Tule River in Porterville. A Chevy truck with two teens drove up and began doing doughnuts, and struck one of the partygoers, according to officials.

The two teens in the truck immediately fled the scene. The victim pursued the vehicle trying to look at the license plate, according to officials.

During the pursuit, the teen driver of the truck contacted Moreno, his mother’s boyfriend. According to officials, Moreno instructed the teen driver to lure the teen pursuing them to Moreno’s house.

When the victim arrived at Moreno’s home, Moreno confronted the victim while armed with a firearm., according to officials. As the teen fled, Moreno shot the victim several times, one of the shots hit the victim in the back, about 6 inches from his head, according to officials.

During an investigation into the incident, officers say they were able to trace the teen driver, to the truck. According to officers, the teen lived on the same street where the shooting occurred.

Porterville Police were able to find the firearm hidden in a microwave inside a locked garage.

On Oct. 2024, a jury found Moreno guilty of premeditated attempted murder with the special allegation of using a firearm causing great bodily injury, shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to officials, Moreno has prior convictions for robbery for the benefit of a criminal street gang, felony domestic violence and drug sales.

Moreno will be eligible for parole in 2044, according to officials.