PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A 67-year-old man from Porterville has been sentenced to life in prison for child molestation, according to the District Attorney’s Office of Tulare County.

On Dec. 4, 2023, Eusebio Ramos pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. He also pleaded no contest to one count of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14.

Ramos admitted the special allegation that his crimes were committed against multiple victims. Each count is a felony and is considered a strike offense, according to the DA’s office.

On July 7, 2012, one of the crimes occurred against a female victim who was 13 years old at the time of the sexual assault. The other crime occurred between July 30, 2015, and July 30, 2022, and was against a separate female victim, who was under the age of 12 at the time of the sexual assaults.

The DA’s office says on Jan. 11, in the Tulare Superior Court, Visalia Division, the court sentenced Ramos, to life in prison for child molestation. Each of the sexual assault crimes occurred in the Porterville area.

Additionally, Ramos will be required to register as a sex offender for life. Under current California sentencing laws, Ramos must serve 15 years before being considered for parole.