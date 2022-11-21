PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man was sentenced to life in prison for child molestation, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office.

According to officials, 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez was sentenced on November 15, 2022, to 40 years-to-life in prison.

Gonzalez will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Officials say that on October 13, 2022, Gonzalez pleaded no contest to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10-years-old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10-years-old or younger.

According to the DA, the crimes were committed between December 2015 and December 2018, against a single female victim who was between eight and 10-years-old at the time of the sexual assaults.

Gonzalez has two prior felony convictions for unlawful sexual intercourse (2006) and domestic violence (2016).