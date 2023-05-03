TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man is facing a charge of murder after a 57-year-old woman was found dead following a fire at a spa in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department and the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the police department, on April 9 at approximately 6:00 p.m. the Tulare Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at 7 Day Spa on K Street in Tulare.

Officials say during the search of the building, an unresponsive woman was found in one of the rooms. The woman was later identified as 57-year-old Xiuqun Yuan of Los Angeles, an employee at 7 Day Spa. Yuan was transported to a local hospital where she later died. Investigators with the Tulare Fire Department and Tulare Police Departments found evidence inside of the building indicating foul play, officials say.

Detectives say they were able to identify 32-year-old Jacoby Jackson of Tulare as the suspect in this case. Jackson was arrested in the Ceres for an unrelated crime on April 18, police say.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Jackson has been charged with murder and the special allegations that the crime was committed during a robbery, that the murder involved arson, that the crime involved planning and sophistication, that the crime was violent and caused great bodily injury, and that Jackson possesses prior criminal convictions.

Jackson is also charged with driving or taking a vehicle without consent. According to the DA’s office, if he is convicted of all charges, Jackson faces the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Detective Eric Wilson at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2157.