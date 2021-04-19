DA: Mother charged with murder after 3 children found dead in Los Angeles apartment

Liliana Carrillo, 30, has been named as a person of interest in the murders of three children in Los Angeles, according to police.

LOS ANGELES, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that a mother accused of killing her three young children has now been charged with their murders.

On April 10, Liliana Carrillo was named by the Los Angeles Police Department as the main suspect in the murders of her 3-year-old daughter Joanna, her 2-year-old son Terry, and 6-month-old daughter Sierra.

Photos, candles, flowers and balloons are placed as a memorial for three children who were killed at the Royal Villa apartments complex in the Reseda section of Los Angeles, on Monday, April 12, 2021. Authorities have identified 3-year-old Joanna Denton Carrillo, her 2-year-old brother, Terry, and 6-month-old sister, Sierra, as the three young children who were killed over the weekend. Their mother is the suspect in their deaths and was being held in a central California jail. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Following the murders, police say Carrillo quickly left the Los Angeles area and ended up carjacking someone in Kern County. Carrillo was arrested later that same day after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says she crashed a stolen car in Ponderosa.

The District Attorney’s Office says Carrillos arraignment for the murder charges will be scheduled for a later date.