FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mother accused of helping her boyfriend sexually abuse her 12-year-old daughter pleaded no contest to charges in court on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials from the DA’s office said Tammie Schreiner pleaded no contest to the charges of lewd or lascivious act with a minor, child abuse and endangerment, and dissuading a witness from testifying.

Schreiner was arrested in February 2021 after officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered she had been helping her boyfriend, Brent Cox, groom and sexually assault her daughter.

Officials said that Schreiner had been involved in an open relationship with Cox and his wife, Jill Cox. All three of them were reportedly living in the same home, along with Schreiner’s daughter.

During an investigation, detectives said they uncovered evidence that Schreiner and Jill had been helping Brent sexually abuse the young girl.

Schreiner faces up to eight years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14.