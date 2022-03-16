MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man was convicted of sexually abusing two children, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said that Neal Brown-Mace from Merced was found guilty of sexually abusing two of his immediate family members.

According to the DA’s office, in November of 2019, one of the victims in the case disclosed to a teacher that Brown-Mace had forced her to have oral sex with him when she was about five years old.

Another victim came forward, according to the DA’s office, and said Brown-Mace had forced her to have oral sex with him multiple times and had been sodomized by him several times.

Both victims were under the age of 10 when they were abused, according to the DA’s office.

Brown-Mace was convicted on two counts of oral copulation with a child under the age of 10, and one count of sodomy with a child under the age of 10, according to the DA’s office, and faces a possible sentence of 55 years to life.