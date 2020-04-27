DA: Man who killed another driver while intoxicated charged with vehicular manslaughter

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Gross vehicular manslaughter is among the charges filed against the man involved in a deadly police pursuit and crash in Fresno on Thursday, according to Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Fresno Police say 33-year-old Roger Harris hit another driver – 48-year-old Guy Shearer – as he fled from police during a traffic stop in the area of Cedar and Olive Avenues. Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in the car and Harris was later arrested.

Charges filed against Harris include:

Gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated

Driving under the influence of a drug causing injury

Evading causing death

Evading an officer by going opposite traffic

Hit and run causing death

Assault with a deadly weapon

Violent felon in possession of a firearm

Illegal carrying of a concealed weapon

Illegal carrying of a loaded weapon in public

Felon in possession of ammunition

If convicted, the DA’s office says Harris faces a sentence of up to 51 years in state prison.

