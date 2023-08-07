MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sentenced to 21 years in California State prison Friday under attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charge, the Merced County District’s Attorney Office announced Monday.

According to DA, on Sept. 5, 2022, Jeffrey Lee Clark stabbed his neighbor three times with a boxcutter while the victim was a guest in his home. The victim survived the attack but suffered serious bodily injury.

Officials say the case was investigated by Merced Police Department. Prior to this incident, Mr. Clark was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Mariposa County, for which he was sentenced to six years in state prison.