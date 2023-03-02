MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to 50 years to life behind bars for killing his wife, officials with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

DA officials said Jeffrey Olson was convicted of the first-degree murder of his wife on Jan. 30, 2023.

According to police, on Thursday, April 13, 2020, officers responded to a call at the 3300 Block of Winter Way in Madera. When they arrived found the victim that was shot to death.

Olson was arrested at the scene after police said they determined it was a domestic violence-related shooting. He was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to call (800) 799-7233 or contact the Marjaree Mason Center.