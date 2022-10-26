FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to prison time for a deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in 2021, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, officials said Ricardo Resendez, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced by a judge to 10 years in prison as part of a plea deal for the murder of Frank Sierras.

Just after midnight on July 6, 2021, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to the parking lot of the Campus Pointe shopping center for a report of a car crash involving a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found Sierras’ car had crashed into a parking garage of the Palazzo at Campus Pointe student housing complex. Sierras died of his injuries at the scene of the crash.

While investigating, officers said they learned that Sierras’ friend had been involved in an argument with a group of people inside Maya Cinemas.

Investigators said the argument continued out into the parking lot, where Sierras was later shot by Resendez while driving by the group.

Resendez was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder on a passenger in Sierras’ vehicle.