MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to 82 years and 8 months to life on Thursday for the attempted murder of peace officers, the mother of his children, carjacking and domestic violence offenses, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

In August, Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera, 55, was found guilty by a Merced County jury of 11 felony counts and enhancements.

According to the DA, he was found guilty in August of 2023 for the attempted murder of a sergeant and a deputy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office and the attempted murder of the mother of his children. Lopez-Herrera was also convicted of carjacking, stalking, and several domestic violence-related cases.

Officials say that Lopez-Herrera had been stalking his former spouse in violation, when he broke into her home on Sept. 1, 2019. After he broke into her home he violently attacked her in front of their children.

The DA says after that incident, the sergeant and deputy approached a Dos Palos property where Lopez-Herrera was believed to be, the defendant then shot at them multiple times, hitting the sergeant.

After the shooting, Lopez-Herrera fled to a Fresno County farm where he carjacked a company truck from agricultural workers. He led officers from multiple police agencies on a chase that ended when he was taken into custody out of the county on Sept. 5, 2019, the DA said.

Lopez-Herrera will now be remanded to the custody of the California Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.