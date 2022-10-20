FRESNO, COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) – A repeated domestic violence offender was sentenced in a Fresno County courtroom Wednesday.

43-year-old Pascual Sanchez was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for domestic violence charges against his wife.

A jury found Sanchez guilty of causing bodily harm to his spouse in two separate instances.

The assaults included Sanchez throwing a hammer at the victim’s head, kicking her repeatedly in the ribs, and punching her in the head, according to officials with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Sanchez has a criminal history of three prior domestic violence cases that go back to 2001.

He was arrested on April 19 2022 and was convicted by a trial jury on August 25.