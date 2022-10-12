FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to time in prison after he robbed a store at knife-point in 2019, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, 43-year-old Michael David Corral of Fresno was sentenced to 22 years and four months in state prison for second-degree robbery with the use of a deadly weapon against a Walgreens clerk.

On August 14, 2019, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to a Walgreens in Fresno for a report of an armed robbery.

Officers said they learned that Corral had walked into the store and tried to buy cigarettes using a school identification card.

When the clerk told Corral she couldn’t sell him cigarettes, investigators said he got up and pulled out a knife from his waistband.

Officials said Corral left the store after the clerk gave him money from the register and packs of cigarettes.

After reviewing surveillance footage from the store, officers were able to track down Corral and have the clerk identify him. Corral was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Officials said Corral had been previously convicted of a strike offense for assault with a deadly weapon in May 2000. He was convicted of another strike offense for carjacking and robbery in May 2014.