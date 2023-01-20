FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 31-year-old Daniel Melgarejo of Coalinga was sentenced for murder after crashing his car into a couple on vacation, killing 60-year-old Rochelle Weston, of Vallejo, according to the Fresno County District Attorney.

The DA says the sentence comes following Melgarejo’s conviction of various criminal charges such as murder, driving under the influence causing injury, and hit and run from a collision causing death. He also admitted to an enhancement for personally inflicting great bodily injury to Rochelle’s surviving spouse, 66-year-old Olander Weston.

Official records state on July 31, 2020, Melgarejo was driving eastbound on Highway 198 as well as the Westons who were on their way to enjoy a vacation. Melgarejo then overtook and rear-ended the Westons going at least 115 miles per hour. Both of the Westons were ejected from their car. Rochelle succumbed to her injuries, while Olander was rushed to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Court documents state that while citizens were attempting to render emergency aid to the Westons, Melgarejo approached them with a cigarette in his mouth, asking for a light. He did not attempt to help his victims and fled the scene.

After an investigation by the California Highway Patrol and the Huron Police Department, officials identified and located Melgarejo passed out in the foyer of a family member’s apartment and taken into custody. They also found he had a blood alcohol concentration three times the legal limit for driving in California.

Court records state in 2018 Melgarejo was previously convicted of a DUI in Monterey where he was advised if he was to drive under the influence and someone was killed as a result, he could be prosecuted for murder. Melgarejo was still on probation from the incident when he crashed into the Westons.