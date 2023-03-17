MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man sentenced for murdering a teenager was denied parole, the Madera County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

According to authorities, Fernando Hernandez Guizar was denied parole earlier in the week and the denial is likely related to his involvement in prison gangs and misconduct while in custody.

Court documents show that in 1993 he murdered a Fresno teenager, and in 1995 he was sentenced to 46 years to life in prison for second-degree murder among other charges.

DA’s office says although the denial is listed at five years, he will most likely petition for early re-consideration and will have a hearing in 18 months to two years.