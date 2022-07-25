FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to prison time after he seriously injured two children in a car crash while he was driving high on meth last year, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, the DA’s office announced that 51-year-old Charles Coker of Fresno has been sentenced to 18 years and 4 months in state prison after he pleaded no contest to charges related to the crash.

On November 7, 2021, officials say Coker was driving with potentially toxic levels of meth in his system when he crashed into a car. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old in the car Coker hit were left with serious injuries.

After the crash, Coker reportedly got out of his car and ran away from the scene, leaving behind an injured pregnant woman who was sitting in his passenger seat.

Officers from the Fresno Police Department tracked down Coker a short time later and placed him under arrest.