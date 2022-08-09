COUNTY OF TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Superior Court sentenced 65-year-old Harbhajan Mundi to 77 years to life in prison for a 2018 murder that killed a Farmersville man, Tulare County District Attorney’s Office says.

According to court documents, on Dec. 16th, 2021, a jury found Mundi guilty of first-degree murder, mayhem, and assault with a firearm, as well as allegations that he intentionally used the firearm to cause great serious injuries and death.

Officials say that since 2003, Mundi leased a Farmersville liquor store and gas station from the victim and was unhappy with the lease agreement, so he set up a meeting with the victim his son and wife, and other people to talk about transferring the lease.

The DA’s office says when Mundi requested a private meeting in the store, he pulled out a gun, and aimed it at the victim, the victim’s son tried to stop Mundi and started shooting.

The official report says when Mundi saw police officers arrive he ran into the store’s backroom grabbed a hammer, and hit the victim three times. Mundi was arrested and the victim was transported to the hospital where he died five days later.

This case was investigated by the Tulare District Attorney’s Office and the Farmersville Police Department.