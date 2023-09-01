LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was involved in a deadly crash that killed one person in Los Banos in 2019 has been sentenced, says the Merced County District’s Attorney Office on Friday.

According to DA’s office, on March 10, 2019, at about 3:30 a.m., Ivan Andrade was driving a Dodge Charger at approximately 150 mph on Pacheco Blv in Los Banos when he collided with another vehicle that was making a left turn into the Chevron gas station.

The DA’s officials say two of Andrade’s passengers suffered great bodily injury. One of the four occupants of the other vehicle died on the scene, while another suffered from lifelong paralysis. Evidence showed the defendant’s blood alcohol content was .14% at the time of the collision.

Officials say the defendant pled no contest to the charges including Gross Vehicle Manslaughter While Intoxicated and Felony Driving Under the Influence Inflicting Great Bodily Injury.

On Aug. 22, the DA’s office says he was sentenced to 24 years, and four months in state prison.