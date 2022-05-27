TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found guilty of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a police vehicle, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office

On Thursday a jury convicted Bruce Creamer for attempting to destroy a police vehicle with a Molotov cocktail, according to the DA’s office.

Around 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2021, the Tulare Police Department officers said they received a call about a police vehicle on fire in a police station parking lot.

When officers arrived they were able to put out the fire.

Around that time Creamer called 911 to report a fire according to court documents.

A short time later officials say Creamer walked into the police department lobby with a large sign indicating who he was and ‘grievances against the government’.

Creamer admitted going to a hardware store to buy kerosene, filling up an empty beer bottle with it, lighting it, and throwing it at a truck, according to the DA’s office.

Creamer was found guilty of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy, according to officials, and is scheduled for sentencing of up to seven years in state prison on June 23.