DA: Man found guilty of DUI crash that killed pregnant woman’s unborn baby in Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been convicted on charges related to injuring a mother and killing her unborn daughter in a DUI crash last year, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office says 22-year-old Jimmy Keonhothy was convicted Tuesday on charges of murder, DUI, reckless driving, and felony evading.

The crash happened on Aug. 6, 2020, when the Fresno Police Department says officers spotted a car near that matched the description of one that had been involved in a shooting the week prior.

Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver, later identified as Keonothy, refused to pull over and sped away.

Police say Keonhothy blew through multiple stop signs near Tyler and Bond streets while leading officers on a chase before he slammed his car into an SUV being driven by a pregnant woman.

The woman received major injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where her unborn baby was later pronounced dead.

Officers placed Keonhothy under arrest and say he was determined to be high on meth and driving unlicensed at the time of the crash. A stash of illegal drugs and a gun were also reportedly found inside Keonothy’s car.

Authorities say Keonothy has a lengthy criminal history, with over 10 arrests related to stealing cars, theft, and burglary.