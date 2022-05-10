FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been found guilty of a double murder in a Woodward Lake neighborhood in 2017, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, a jury found Gary Perry guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of Brennen Fairhead and Scott Gaffney.

In December of 2017, Fresno police officials announced Perry was arrested for fatally shooting Fairhead and Gaffney after driving to the Woodward Lake area for a drug deal.

During an investigation into the killings, officers said they had learned Perry shot and killed Fairhead from behind the driver’s seat moments after the car was parked. Gaffney ran out of the car before Perry shot him in the back.

Officers said Perry initially lied about his involvement but eventually admitted to killing the men.